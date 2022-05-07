By Anayo Okoli.

ENUGU-Former National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Victor Umeh has frowned at the number of Presidential aspirants from the South West geopolitical zone and accused them of not working for peace and unity of Nigeria.

According to Umeh, after Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had served for eight years as President and Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo will next year also serve out eight years as the Vice President, the South West zone has no moral justification to aspire to be President in 2023.



Umeh said that their action amounts to working to break up Nigeria as they have no spirit to accommodate others.

He said, “In the southwest, you can see a lot of presidential aspirants are declaring. It is funny. The southwest produced Obasanjo for eight years and their son is the current vice president and will serve out eight years next year and election is coming up next year and all of them are declaring.

“I think that they are looking for a break up of Nigeria. This is because if they want Nigeria to be united, they will not be seeking to occupy that office in 2023. Let them be united in one mission of having a virile, united country.

“When I was in the Senate, I championed equity and inclusiveness for all Nigerians not only the Southeast. I spoke against injustice and marginalisation of some people on this country. We must show sincerity of purpose and mission towards achieving unity for Nigeria. It does not help the country if people begin to tell others that they cannot do anything.

“Actually, nobody can do it alone. We have said it clearly that for Nigeria to remain together, there is the need to share power with all Nigerians. It’s not something somebody will take and run away. We have also looked at the demographics to prove that nobody can do it alone.

“Igbo leaders at the Imeobi meeting of Ohanaeze, which is the conclave, Thursday, have painstakingly looked at these things and stand firmly together as a people that the only way Nigeria can move on will be for us to accommodate each other.

“It will be paying lip service for us to be one people, one country and one nation if we don’t make efforts to really unite. Today, Nigeria is a country with so many nations. The only thing that is making it to look like that is because people are not happy with the way things are going.

“All these things are coming up because of social injustice, inequality and people feeling that nobody cares for them any more. If our political gladiators are sincere that they want to keep Nigeria together, the best thing to do is to support the southeast on the basis of equity and fairness”, Senator Umeh said.