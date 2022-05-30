The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has expressed sadness and displeasure, even as they described as laughable the boasting by their state governor, Dave Umahi, to defeat the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, if given ticket.

Umahi, while reacting to Atiku’s victory during a visit of the NUJ and NAWOJ Presidents to Ebonyi, boasted that if he clinches the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, he will defeat Atiku before 12 noon of the election day.

But AESID reactee to the remarks in a statement released Monday in Abuja by its President, Pascal Oluchchukwu.

“Though one can conclude that it is archetypal of Umahi, we are genuinely concerned that rather than congratulate Atiku Abubakar like other governors and statesmen from both within and outside his former party, PDP, across the nation has done and been doing, Umahi feels he could use the media to launch and launder himself before his APC leaders and delegates.

“Already, we know that none of his party leaders takes him as a contender in the race for the APC ticket, as he has never even rallied any force within or beyond his region to be so truly considered an aspirant.”

Oluchukwu recalle his earlier warning that Nigeria would not survive a week of Umahi’s reign.

“While we condemn Umahi’s boastful misadventure, AESID congratulates the Wazirin of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and indeed, the entire People’s Democratic Party for successfully conducting a free, fair and credible presidential primary; a feat the tethering ruling Party has been unable to accomplish.

“We also wish him success in his political outings and enjoin that he ignores Umahi’s rantings.”