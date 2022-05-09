•Launches book on transformative leadership

Nigerian pharmacists have been admonished to remain united and to work together with their professional colleagues and all stakeholders within the pharmaceutical industry in the interest of the patient.

The Registrar of the Pharmacists’Council of Nigeria, PCN, Dr Elijah Mohammed, who gave the admonition in Lagos, said that the major essence of being a pharmacist was to uphold patient welfare, even as he assured that Nigerian pharmacists were not being overregulated.

Mohammed, who spoke at a Book Launch/End of Tenure Ceremony held on his behalf, argued that the pharmaceutical industry was overdue for a reappraisal to ensure that good pharmaceutical services are available to all.

On the book titled; “NAE Mohammed- The Transformative Leader,” the Registrar, who described himself as a transformative leader, recalled that when he was first appointed Registrar, there was a lot of division and discontent within the profession.

He had to build a bridge across the divides and imbibe a sense of belonging that currently strengthens the Council.

“When I came in as Registrar, there was a disorganised system in terms of the practice, and I had to sit down and do an assessment to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and taking it step-by-step, I was able to isolate certain things, and create the needed harmony.

The Registrar said there was disunity among pharmacists and other pharmaceutical practitioners and the first thing he did was to unify the house because all that pharmacists are concerned about is the patient.

“We have about 25,000 pharmacists in the country, these are not enough to serve the whole country, we need to carry out a reappraisal and see how good pharmaceutical services can be made available to all Nigerians, and by doing that, we have to leverage on all stakeholders to ensure that what they are doing is right under the regulation of the PCN.

“This has paid off and there is now harmony and a common sense of belonging and agreement that the welfare of the patient is the ultimate. Noting that pharmacists are not overregulated in Nigeria, Mohammed explained that they only appear to be because the laws on ground are targetd majorly against pharmacists so that in the implementation of the law, the pharmacist comes into focus most of the time.

“Because if this, when the axe is brought down on individuals that run foul of the laws, it hits the pharmacists hardest and they feel that they are being over regulated.

Extolling the virtues of the Registrar, the Managing Director, Access Bank Plc, Dr Dere Awosika, described him as humble, full of wisdom, tactful, loyal, a team player for the benefit of the people and the profession.

“The Registrar, Dr Elijah Mohammed, has demonstrated capacity to serve. Service is so important. The position of Registrar iis about serving the people, ensuring good health, through promoting the good practice of pharmacy on the desk that determines who practices and what rules guide the practice.

“Pharmaceutical practice in Nigeria can be better, but if the PCN is not there, it will be a f ree-for-all, so the PCN has been able to guide and we are on the route, we are going up,” Awosika noted.

In his contribution, the Founder/CEO, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Dr Fidelis Ayebae, lamented that situation of the local pharma industry was precarious no thanls to the downturn of the economy.

Corroborating him, the former Minister of Health and President of the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, decried the challenges facing the local pharma industry, calling for audit of the profession to make it more relevant.

