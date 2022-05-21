By Chinedu Adonu

Surveyor-General of Enugu State, Dr. Augustus Didiugwu, has lauded what he described as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s magnanimity in providing an enabling environment for surveyors in the state.

Didiugwu, who made this known in Asaba during his induction into the Institution of Surveyors by the Board of Fellows Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, FNIS, said Ugwuanyi ensured that the best practices of surveyors are always upheld.

He stated that Governor Ugwuanyi’s zero tolerance for sharp practices across all sectors especially, the survey department, has made the field in Enugu state a thing to behold by all and where others come to learn.

He described his investiture as one that would always give him joy, adding that it was the climax of the career of any given surveyor.

He said:”I am most grateful to God for the gift of life and also the gift of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to Enugu state.

“Today is a remarkable day in my life because, I just got inducted into the highest rank in the survey profession.

Survey work just like other professions is one of the best that anyone can think of because, for a city to develop and be beautiful, a survey must be involved”.