Mr Chinonso Ugwu and Mr Mike Ogbonna have emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearers for the two state constituencies within Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Ugwu, who is a sole aspirant for Enugu South council Urban state constituency, polled a total of 18 delegate votes in the primary held on Thursday in Enugu.

Ogbonna, who is one of the aspirants for Enugu South council rural state constituency, polled a total of 17 delegate votes to defeat Mr Chinedu Eneh, who got 13 votes and Ujunwa Nnajiofor who polled 13 votes.

The election was peaceful although the delegates have to wait for over five hours for the electoral materials to arrive the venue at Police Officers’ Mass Complex on Agbani Road, Enugu.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Rev. Christopher Madu, appreciated the delegates for their patience and cooperation.

“I must also thank the delegates for their comportment and discipline before, during and after the well-conducted election,” Madu said.

The Chairman of APC in Enugu South Local Government Area, Chief Ndubuisi Agbo, said that the primary election was done in a friendly manner to portray the oneness of the party.

“We are happy to see people-oriented and popular candidates emerge for the two state constituencies within the council area.

“This will definitely give the party an edge come the general elections in 2023. This is the beginning of APC takeover of Enugu State,” Agbo said.

One of the winners and a flag bearer, Ogbonna, said that he was overwhelmed by joy to see the delegates repose their confidence on him.

“I thank the delegates for casting their votes for me and I will carry everybody along as we go to the election in 2023,” he said. (NAN)