Governor Udom Emmanuel on Friday, played host to leaders of football governing bodies across African nations and other envoys, led by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, President, Mr. Patrice Motsepe.

During the visit to Government House, which preceded the final match of the CAF Confederation Cup finals at the Nest of Champions, Uyo, the Governor commended the leadership of CAF and the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for choosing Uyo for the sporting event, affirming that football has remained a very potent instrument of unity in Nigeria.

The final is between the Orlando Pirates of South Africa and Nahdet Berkane of Morocco.

Governor Emmanuel seized the occasion to bring to the table enormous Foreign Direct Investment opportunities in the state, assuring the envoys of a safe, secure and lucrative business atmosphere.

He thanked the Moroccan Minister of Finance and President, Royal Morroco Football Federation, Mr. Lekjaa Fouzi, for his country’s $1.4 billion investment interest in the Akwa Ibom Agriculture sector and sued for a fast-track of the venture.

He urged the CAF President whom he described as a great investor and the earliest black South African billionaire, to consider setting up a business in the state.

Speaking further, Governor Emmanuel enumerated infrastructure and investment opportunities, as well as the peaceful atmosphere in the state as some of the factors that support FDIs in the state.

President of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe in his remarks thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the warm reception accorded the CAF delegation and for ensuring that modalities are in place to host the CAF Confederation final.

Motsepe commended Governor Emmanuel for transforming the state with massive infrastructural projects which he noted has given the State a facelift, pointing out that the state attracts a lot of economic activities such as the CAF Confederation Cup Final played in Uyo.

The CAF President appreciated the President of Nigeria Football Federation NFF, Amaju Pinnick for his initiative towards transforming football in Nigeria, and harped on the need for all African Countries to work in unity in order to develop football in the African continent.

Also speaking, President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for identifying with sports development in the country and the CAF President for choosing Akwa Ibom to host the CAF Confederation final.

Pinnick hinted that Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, will be among the stadia designated for matches when Nigeria co-host Africa Nations Cup with Benin Republic in 2025.