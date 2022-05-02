.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has felicitated Muslims as they celebrate Eid-il- Fitri.

In a statement released on his behalf by Bola Bolawole, spokesperson of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Emmanuel urged Muslims to reflect on the virtues of Ramadan for the well-being of the individual and the overall good of the society.

“The month of Ramadan is the month of forgiveness: we must learn to forgive and pursue peace with our fellow human beings.

“Ramadan preaches giving, especially from the rich to the poor: This promotes the idea of redistribution of wealth for a more equitable society.

“Ramadan is the month of holy living where the faithful run away from sin and live a life of piety and abstinence: This promotes spiritual development and draws us closer to our Maker.

“Ramadan is the month of fasting when we deny ourselves, share in the pains and experiences of others: This promotes a better understand of the suffering of others and the inequalities prevalent in our society.

“All these lessons learnt during the Ramadan period are not expected to end with it but to form an integral part of our daily living.

“These are virtues beneficial to Muslims and non-Muslims alike”, he said.

Gov. Emmanuel then reiterated that our society will be a better place if we live our lives in accordance with the virtues preached at Ramadan.

“Problems of insecurity, the scourge of corruption and other social vices bedevilling our country will be a thing of the past if we imbibe the spirit of Ramadan.

“The spirit and letters of Ramadan will help build a just and fair society where human life is valued and where the rights of the weak are not trampled underfoot by the strong.

“If we abide by the tenets of Ramadan, truth and justice will prevail in our polity, and bigotry of all hues will be eschewed by our people”

Emmanuel then enjoined Muslims not to despair despite the harsh economic and social conditions of the moment but to continue to pray to God to intervene in the affairs of the country.

“Keep hope alive. Help is on the way”, he added.