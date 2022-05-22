Udom Emmanuel

By Mceva Temofe

The quest on who can salvage Nigeria from lingering economic hardship intensifies with many political party aspirants set to contest in 2023 presidential election, yet only one candidate deem fit for the mission to rescue the nation from the abyss.



Nigeria under a current abysmal state needs rescue and restoration come 2023 election that will determine whether the country moves forward or not.



Amidst political party primaries gaining momentum, the million-dollar question remains who can rescue and restore Nigeria from the current economic quagmire? Specifically, one with proven track records in the order of Gov. Udom Emmanuel, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



In spite of many politicians and few technocrats aspiring for the presidential seat of the country, Gov. Emmanuel, is indeed a technocrat Nigeria needs now as its president.



The governor’s track records stem from undertaking the Federal Government task in the Nigerian Airways in Akwa Ibom State through the establishment of a state carrier, Ibom Air, which operated successfully since June 2019 with six aircraft and expanded with an additional 10 more from Airbus to date.



In line with such a visionary move, Gov. Emmanuel not only created enormous jobs for citizens of the state, but Ibom Air also boosted Akwa Ibom GDP up to $13.19 billion.



Notably in the track records are the provision of a fully-built and equipped Special Protection Unit based in Awa Iman and 15 patrol vehicles with cutting-edge security and communication gadgets to boost police enforcement, the commissioning of 168 houses in army barracks, Ibagwa in Abak, and built a Nigerian Navy military school in Ikot Ntuen, respectively.



Others are the construction of a landmark 21-storey tower, Skyline, commercial hub under reconstruction and dual construction of a 25km road, which separates Uyo and Ikot Epkene, the building of twin bridges in Nto Edino/Ekwereazu, as well as the construction of a flyover in Ikot Oku Ikono, among others.



Such political will was showcased through the reconstruction of the general hospitals in Ituk Mbang, Iquita Oron, Ikot Abasi, Awa Iman, Ikot Ekpene, remodeled and re-equipped Immanuel General and Psychiatric hospital, Eket, and, rehabilitation of the hospital facility in Ikono, Ikot Okoro in Oruk Anam.



In the same vein, he built and commissioned a state-of-the-art 300-bed space isolation centre at Methodist General Hospital in Ituk Mbang at the peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the remodeled general hospitals are fully digitalised and smart in order to automate and boost healthcare delivery systems therein.



According to Gov. Emmanuel, Nigeria was comatose and there is a need for the nation to be rescued and restored.



He said: “Today, we must all rise and restore Nigeria as everything has gone and the only industry is the extractive industry. Any country waiting for monthly allocation is a finished country.



“If God must rescue Nigeria, God must use a man and that man is Udom Emmanuel and I offer myself to rescue Nigeria and we must rescue and restore.”

READ ALSO:



Gov. Emmanuel’s achievements have attracted applauds from various stakeholders in the nation’s polity, which attest to his ability to carry on the good works at the highest position in the land. Some who spoke decried the lingering unfavourable economic climate resulting from insecurity, corruption, nepotism, and poor management of human and material resources to have hindered meaningful growth of the country.



Others quoted figures by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to indicate that about 60 percent of Nigerians live in poverty.



According to the former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswan, the Federal Government had failed woefully, adding that for the country to move forward, there is the need to move away from primordial sentiments, which had ruined the country and to choose a man like Gov. Emmanuel with ability to rescue and restore the country back to its glory days.



Suswan, who is the Chairman of Gov. Emmanuel’s Campaign Council, said the aspirant is a true Nigerian, saying creativity is needed in government to solve the problems bedeviling the country.



He commended Gov. Emmanuel for putting up Ibom Airline which is efficiently run with integrity and reliability.



Suswan said: “If Gov. Emmanuel is given the opportunity at the national level, he will replicate what he has done at the state level.



“He is aspiring not on rotation but because he has the capability and capacity, he has the pedigree, and his antecedents both in the private and public sectors speak eloquently for him.”



In corroboration with this, Sen. Liyel Imoke, former Governor of Cross River, said going by Gov. Emmanuel’s presentation, no one would doubt his capability to rule the country, adding that the presidential aspirant befitted the status of a presidential candidate.



Imoke further commended Gov. Emmanuel for his achievements and for presenting himself to run for the position of president, in the bid to rescue and restore Nigeria.



“From your presentation, no one doubts your capacity and capabilities; you addressed issues and policies, we also see the work you have done in Akwa Ibom. Unfortunately, we lost our own governor here.



“We believe if you get there, you will be a Cross River’s son as well. You are a team player, a man of peace, and a silent achiever,” he said.



Meanwhile, former and current Speakers of State Houses of Assembly under PDP extolled Gov. Emmanuel to have performed creditably in his role as governor of Akwa Ibom.



They described the turnaround economy of Akwa Ibom State under Gov. Emmanuel to have proven his capacity to develop the most populous black nation if given the opportunity.



Before now, Gov. Emmanuel, who was elected Governor of Akwa Ibom on May 29, 2015, and re-elected on May 29, 2019, on the platform of PDP, had served in various capacities as Secretary to the State Government.



He was a bank Director, Chief of Financial Officer, General Manager, Head of Income Optimization, Financial Control and Strategic Planning Department at Zenith Bank Plc.



Also, pioneer Manager of Diamond Bank Plc Lagos central branch, Audit Manager, of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria,, as well as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management.



The stakeholders all agreed that Gov. Emmanuel has the requisite skills and competence to meet the challenges given the position as the elected president of Nigeria.

Temofe, CEO, Purple Hundred Company, writes in from Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria