..announces reconciliatory committee for aggrieved aspirants

Governor Udom Emmanuel has commended the peaceful conduct of the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held across the State.

He also announced that the party will set up a reconciliatory committee that will accommodate party aspirants who may be displeased by the results.

Governor Emmanuel made these known on Sunday while speaking to journalists in his country home at ONNA Local Government Area.

The Governor explained that although he was not qualified as one of the delegates due to the electoral law which excludes statutory delegates, it is clear that the arrangement was God’s plan to reposition Nigeria in 2023.

The Chief Executive Officer of the State assured the people that the party which has recorded people-oriented projects in the state over the years, will continue to accommodate all members and thanked the party faithful for believing in PDP.

“Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom, we hope to immediately set up a Reconciliation Committee for those who are feeling aggrieved that probably the process today must have not favoured them.

“We appeal to them that the party will accommodate them, if you cannot be a legislator you will be something else”, he stated

“Today I obeyed the rules and the electoral act that disqualifies me from being a delegate which is why I could not go near the venue of the elections I have to be law-abiding and respectful”.

“What is happening today is that the party had to use only an ad-hoc delegate list. Nobody can explain how come from the day the act was signed nobody detected it and who are we to blame we can only see it as an act of God and that is how it was meant to be.

“God is trying to do a new thing in Nigeria and I pray that new thing will dovetail into a new order, a new system. But for today’s conduct, all the report I have is 100% free, fair, and successful kudos to PDP for always getting it right”.