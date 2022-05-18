By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Ride hailing app, Uber, has made a bold move at actualising its aspirations of drastically reducing the transportation quagmire bedevilling Nigeria for decades.

This is as the tech company spreads its tentacles a bit wider reining in Enugu, Warri and Kano into its coverage map.

This means that people in those areas will now be able to hail Uber rides to make comfortable trips like people in Lagos Abuja, Benin City, Port Harcourt and Ibadan, do.

With these additional cities have expanded Uber’s footprint in the country to eight cities

Country Manager for Uber Nigeria, Mr Tope Akinwumi said the move was intended to unlock more earning opportunities for drivers while increasing access to affordable mobility across Nigeria.

He said: “I am thrilled at what this launch represents for the people and businesses in these cities and for the rest of the country at large. We believe that Uber has the potential to provide an alternative earnings opportunity that is pivotal to our efforts to contribute to economic growth in the country.

“Riders in these cities will have the option to request UberX, with the assurance that no matter where they are heading, they will always receive an upfront fare estimate. Uber plays a key role as an economic contributor across Sub Saharan Africa and has already produced thousands of sustainable economic opportunities.

“This is a testament to the appeal of the Uber business model which allows drivers to maintain their independent status and provides them the flexibility to develop and expand their businesses based on their needs and time preferences”.

He said Uber’s technology is open and pro-choice and capable of enhancing the existing operations of thousands of Nigeria transportation providers as well as continuing to improve upon the safety, reliability and affordability with which people move around.

Akinwumi said Uber is committed to improving access to transportation for riders in smaller cities, focusing on affordability and safety. With this in mind, the tech start-up provides Injury Protection insurance, through AXA Mansard for both riders and drivers during a trip, at no cost to them.