By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has been declared winner of the Governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress( APC) in Kaduna state

He was declared winner about 2 am on Friday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall ,Murtala Square Kaduna where he defeated two other aspirants in the contest.

Uba Sani polled 1, 149 votes to emerge while a former Assistant Controller General (ACG) of Customs, Bashir Abubakar scored 37 votes and Alhaji Mahmood Sani Shaaban polled ten votes .

1, 245 delegates were accredited, total votes cast, 1,235, valid votes , 1,196 while invalid votes were 39.

In his speech after the primary election, an elated Uba Sani said it was a moment long awaited.

According to him, “firstly, I will like to thank Almighty Allah for making all of us witness this day, Alhamdulillah. My profound appreciation to the party members across the 23 Local Government Areas. Your support and encouragement have been wonderful. May the Almighty God reward you all abundantly.”

“I will also like to thank our leader and mentor, His Excellency the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for his admirable leadership style and the role he played in making this entire process a fair and democratic one. I must also specially thank the delegates who have voted overwhelmingly in my favor today. I am very grateful.”

“I extend my sincere appreciation to all our APC party members both at the National and State, INEC, security agencies and everyone who has played a role in making today a success. May Allah reward you abundantly.”

“For long we waited for this moment. By the special grace of God we are witnesses to this glorious moment. I am deeply humbled and delighted to stand before this distinguished gathering of our party delegates, top officials and supporters to deliver this acceptance speech.”

“This is your victory. This is your moment. This is the beginning of the journey of consolidation and continuity. We shall build on the wonderful legacies of our dear leader, the irrepressible Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Together we shall tackle our challenges and forge unity among our people.”

“Today’s governorship primary is a showpiece of superb organization, display of decency, patience and discipline by delegates. We have shown that we believe in democracy and are ready to follow the rule of law and due process. Democracy is about participation. Once people are allowed to express their free will, the process and outcome is a beauty to behold.”

“I therefore thank my co-contestants, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sha’aban and Alhaji Bashir Abubakar for their belief in the democratic process. I will reach out to these great politicians and strategists and extend my hand of fellowship to them. I would deeply appreciate it if they can work together with me to take Kaduna State to higher heights.”

“My special appreciation to our dear delegates for this rare privilege of presenting me as this great party’s flag bearer. This is one opportunity I will not take for granted and rest assured of my commitment to work diligently every day and every night.”

“To our Governor Nasir El-Rufai, I say a big thank you. You are a mentor like no other. I will continue to drink from your fountain of knowledge and wisdom. We are poised to take Kaduna State to higher heights. We shall not fail our people. God bless you all.”