By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Tragedy struck late Saturday night at a Hotel( names withheld) in Calabar along Popular Parliamentary extension, Calabar Municipality LGA of Cross River state as the lifeless bodies of two of the hotel staff were discovered in a room.

Vanguard learned that the lifeless bodies of the deceased, 18-year-old Joseph Enagu Onya from Yala Nkum in lkom LGa of Cross River and Daniel Asuatang Mathew from lni LGA of Akwa Ibom were discussed with foam on the mouth of Joseph and some traces of blood were also seen on the ground of the room where they were discovered.

Findings by Vanguard showed that the duo have been working in the hotel for more than 6 months without any issue.

According to impeccable inside sources, they cooked on Saturday and many of them ate the food including other staff but the next morning their bodies were discovered.

The source further said that the only thing they would have suspected was generator fumes but there was light and the generator was never turned on all through the night.

READ ALSO:

However, a family source who pleaded anonymity lamented the fact that they were not rushed to the hospital immediately is suspicious but another staff who was on duty, said they tried to bring in a doctor to see if they could be revived but nothing could be done for them.

“After they discovered that they were dead, why didn’t they immediately inform the police also,” the source queried.

“Whatever the hotel is trying to hide will be brought to limelight as we are ready to go the whole nine yards to know what happened to our son, there is no amount of money they can use to cover this up, the source said.

When contacted on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River State Command, SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident adding that it was quite tragic but assured that the police would do everything possible to get to the root of the matter.

Ugbo said: ” Preliminary investigation has been carried out, samples have also been taken, the Commissioner of Police has also ordered that the case be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, for further investigation, their remains would be taken for post mortem, we will get to the root.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in this matter, we also have the Manager of the hotel in custody and we have sealed off the facility as we speak,” she said.

When Vanguard contacted the younger brother to the owner of the hotel simply identified as Prince, he said he was not in the right frame of mind to speak on the matter adding that he would revert when he was ready to speak.

The remains of the deceased have since been deposited in the morgue awaiting post mortem.

Vanguard News Nigeria