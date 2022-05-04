By Idowu Bankole

Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo state, has spent the holiday interacting with social media users, especially those from Imo state.

The governor who stated how he relished all the beautiful engagements of Imolites and Nigerians at large, on the social media vowed to “process applicable ones for integration into our series of programs and policies geared towards a greater Imo State.”

In his post on Twitter, obtained by Vanguard Digital, Uzodimma noted he “was elated reading directly, pure expressions from Imolites and well-wishers.”

“During the holiday, I spent some time on social media; from the banters on Twitter to the entertainment on Instagram and the discussions on Facebook, relishing all the beautiful engagements of Imolites and Nigerians at large.

“My DM on all the platforms were filled with messages and I was elated reading directly, pure expressions from Imolites and well-wishers.

Also Read:

2023: Interim government in place of election a call to anarchy – Uzodimma

“In all honesty, I welcome the numerous suggestions, proposals and complaints with respect to impactful governance. These are expressions of genuine concerns by patriotic citizens and I shall continue to entertain as much that comes through.

“Rest assured that I am appreciative of your continued support and the desire of an Imo State we will truly be proud of.

“Having digested your opinions and suggestions, I shall process applicable ones for integration into our series of programs and policies geared towards a greater Imo State.

“We will continue to improve on the security architecture of the State, upliftment of infrastructures and implementation of economic policies that are people-oriented while upholding our mandate on the recovery of our dear State.” He said

Vanguard News Nigeria