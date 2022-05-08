By Nnamdi Ojiego

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said he couldn’t have single-handedly written the amended electoral bill as it is being claimed on social media.

Speaking at a consultative meeting in Ughelli, he urged the public to disregard the misinformation that he alone wrote the Electoral Act, noting that people are being misinformed about it.

His words: “Going forward, we are not going to sit down and allow the state government to use the instrumentality of the Nigeria Police to intimidate our people. I may declare that, yes, they may wield power here at the state level, that we are also available to checkmate the activities in Abuja.

“That was the thrust of the remarks that I made there but I also understand that there has been some misinformation and misconstruction of those remarks most especially to the extent that, I Ovie Omo Agege claimed authorship of the new electoral act.

“So people should take a deep breath, don’t lose their sense of humour, no one person alone writes a bill and passes a bill in the National Assembly.”

On the controversial section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act, he said:”It’s now up to the courts to exercise their section powers in the constitution on judicial review to decide whether or not this section stays or should be deleted.

“There’s not a chance in the world, I will claim authorship of section 84(12) when I’m opposed to section 84(12)”.

He assured his party members that the introduction of the BAVAS system of voting will bring transparency and ensure a fair and credible electoral process for the 2023 general election.

“We understand that when the first electoral act was promulgated in 2010, it was a good law. It was written and passed with the best intentions but in the implementation of the act, so many imperfections, so many mischiefs raised their heads and ever since, we’ve been fighting and battling on how to address those mischiefs taken into account that the law is organic.

In the course of the implementation, you find out the loopholes, the lacuna that you need to address and one of them is the introduction of technology to address those toxic votes that emanate from different places.”

Vanguard News Nigeria