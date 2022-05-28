By Nnamdi Ojiego

In the face of biting inflation in most economies, especially in Africa, an investment expert and Co-founder of Treegar, Ayo Ogunlowo, has said the best way to create and grow wealth is by investing in the stock market.

Treegar is an investment company founded to break the rules of complicated investing by simplifying it for everyone while providing access to global financial markets in the most seamless and cost-effective way possible.

Ayo in a chat with our correspondent opined that investing in stocks ensures a secured future, potentially high returns, beats inflation and makes an investor part owner of a company.

“Inflation is almost inevitable but investing in stocks offers you a silver lining. What this means essentially is that if you kept a portion of your earnings in a piggy safe and opened it up after a year, that same amount of money will have lost its value by the current rate of inflation. However, setting aside a portion of your earnings into the stock market allows you to achieve two smart things: to grow your money in dollars, and to preserve the wealth and guard it against inflation.

“Again, when you buy a company’s stocks, you own a small piece of that particular company. However, as an investor, it is important to do your research in identifying companies that have a good fit to invest in as investing in these world-leading companies offers you the opportunity to grow your wealth over time”, he explained.

Speaking further, the Treegar co-founder added: “Growing your wealth in the 21st century, whether as a millennial or a seasoned veteran, doesn’t need to be complicated and here at Treegar, we live by that. We break the rules of complicated investing by simplifying it for everyone, making the trading journey as easy as walking in the park.

“As the world continues to ride on the digital wave, there’s been a steady record of movement from the traditional ways of investing to that of the new age that Treegar offers. We are on a clear mission to provide access to global financial markets in the most seamless and cost-effective way possible to Africans”.

The investment expert advised that instead of having a portion of one’s money stored away in a savings account where it is susceptible to inflation, a wiser decision would be to redirect those funds into investments like US stocks, thus securing a financial future where inflation isn’t a worry.

He likened wealth growing to the popular saying that little drops of water make an ocean, stressing that one could start investing with as little as $1 (one dollar) on Treegar and increase the level of investment as they go.

While urging prospective investors to start their trading journey using trusted and reliable platforms like Treegar, Ayo said: “At Treegar, it is just Tap, Tap, Invest. You really don’t have to break your back to start investing. And when it comes to options, we connect our users to over 8000 companies listed on the US and local stock exchanges.”

Speaking on what his typical day as an investor looks like, the Treegar boss stated that his day starts as soon as he starts to work and ends when he has earned money. “I work when I need to, even if it’s 2 am. My day finally winds down when I’ve been able to earn a decent amount of money.”