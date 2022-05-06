In a bid to end the spread of violence against women and girls, Boys Quarters Africa in collaboration with Connected Development (CODE) through the Project SABI initiative has taken to the informal sector of the Alimosho local government area in Lagos to enlighten and sensitize residents on sexual and gender-based Violence.

Boys Quarters Africa in collaboration with CODE through the support of OXFAM voice has flagged up the mobilization of the general public through town hall events which serves as a launchpad to equip, train and position a train-the-trainer curriculum that would serve as the cascading oficers and agents of change across the different local government areas within the project states which includes Enugu, Abuja and Lagos.

Speaking, Solomon Ayodele; the Founder of Boys Quarter Africa and a gender-based violence expert emphasized on the need to educate the Alimosho LGA because of its high reported cases around Gender-based violence which amounts to 47% in the Lagos State 2021 statistics.

“Alimosho has the highest rate of cases reported around Gender-based violence in Lagos State. The audience here today is a cumulative collection of the informal sector in the Alimosho local government. We have artisans here i.e tailors, mechanics, transport workers etc and it’s a combination of different associations we have on board here”, he said.

Hyaladzira James, a representative of Connected Development regarded the Project SABI as a double-edged sword that is targeted to more than one group of people. Aside sensitizing the women and also giving them an opportunity to speak out, the initiative also calls for religious leaders to fight this same course and as well enlighten the boys in schools because sometimes it is already too late to bring it to men that are old.

“Project SABI is a double-edged sword. It is an intervention that comes from the top and it’s not going to be targeted to only one group of people. It is not enough to speak to people that are matured and already developed but because this project is divided into different aspects. We are also taking this to boys in school. We have boys club in various schools that teaches boys about consent and that is why in May, we hope to have a male summit”,she said.

“For us, SABI is a pidgin word that means “Do you know”. So we are asking men and boys that do you know that the way you act in the community or in the society as men and boys has a way of influencing Gender-based violence either negativity or positively. Project SABI is a campaign that is aimed at stimulating a nation wide movement that is aimed at ending all forms of violence targeted towards women and girls and interestingly, this campaign is being championed by men and boys”, she added.

The Initiative at the end of the town hall event on Thursday at the Alimosho Local Government Secretariat, Alimosho, Lagos also resulted to setting up a Gender-based desk at Alimosho which will be headed by Mrs King Oluwakemi, the assistant HOD of Agric in the Alimosho LGA as the focal person which will enable people to report Gender-based violence and then it would be taken up from there because the initiative is in partnership with the Nigerian police force and other organizations to see that discipline is instilled in Alimosho.