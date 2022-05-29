-Says Govt should hasten negotiation process as terrorists give new conditions

Temporary truce on threat & safety of passengers reached with terrorists

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Malam.Tukur Msmu, the ‘Dan Iyan Fika and spokesperson of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has claimed that the earlier threat by abductors of the ill fated train passengers to start killing them in week time,has been withdrawn.

Mamu, who was privileged to open a channel of communication with the terrorists through one of their leader, Abu Barra,said on Saturday night that ” I can authoritatively confirm that the earlier threat to stop feeding the over 60 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train and threat to start executing the victims was successfully withdrawn on Saturday afternoon.”

“This was as a result of ongoing engagement with the ‘Abu Barra’ led abductors. This is a good development, even though for issues that have to do with the safety of the victims, to ensure continuation of engagement with the abductors and to build confidence, we would not elaborate on this latest development which comes less than 48 hours after the release of another threatening video of the kidnapped victims.”



It was confirmed that with the active support and interest of the security agencies, Mamu was able to identify the location of their 8 children and eventually sent a proof of life and their children existence to the terrorists, a development that has helped to restore confidence.

Mamu has confirmed that a temporary truce that will enable government to facilitate action was indeed reached with the abductors.

“As a result of serious and frank engagement they have agreed to continue to take care of their victims including providing them with medical First Aid services which they said they have been doing. Also, they have withdrawn earlier threat to start killing them by Monday. I believe this is a major milestone that was facilitated by Almighty Allah to grant succour not only to the innocent victims but to their loved ones as well.”

” I can confirm to you that our security agencies are showing concern and willingness to secure their release in safety. What we earlier released has encouraged them to do more. Nigerians should continue to pray and stop politicising this sensitive imbroglio. We must recognize that lives of innocent citizens are involved”.

“But it is important to frankly state that they were very much categorical during our conversation on the conditions of withdrawing their earlier threat. They said they will give government the benefit of two weeks effective from Monday 30th May, to see the commitment of releasing their teenage children before any talk that may lead to the release of some of their victims.”

“In the absence of any alternative I urge government to please do the needful as soon as possible as many of the victims have serious health challenges and you know we are in the raining season”.

“My decision to accept the mediation efforts is purely on humanitarian grounds and as part of the sacrifice and commitment of Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi to contribute to lasting peace and security across the North especially the North West.”

“In view of the encouraging development it remains to be seen how government will react to it to ensure the immediate release of the kidnapped victims that have now spent two months in captivity.”