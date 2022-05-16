Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

One of the pregnant women among those abducted by the bandits that attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March has been released on compassionate ground.

The other pregnant woman gave birth to a child in captivity last month.

The bandits had on March 28 attacked the train around the Katari and Rijana axis of Kaduna. They killed at least nine persons, wounded several others and abducted several others.

They later released the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, after the payment of a ransom. The bandits, however, said he was released on compassionate grounds too.

In a two-minute video footage, the released pregnant passenger said the bandits treated them with respect in captivity. She said they were provided with food and medication.

The freed passenger also confirmed that the other pregnant woman gave birth to a child.

“Peace be on to you all. I’m among the Kaduna train passengers abducted by bandits on March 28. They took us into the bush without stating their reasons but we thank God because they didn’t maltreat us and they fed us well.

“We conducted our fasting and if you’re sick they give you medication.

“They look at our conditions, especially like me whose continued staying there may pose danger to our health, especially considering that my pregnancy has reached an advanced stage, that’s why they decided to release me on compassionate ground.”