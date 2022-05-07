By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – FIFTEEN years after she was trafficked from Nigeria, a German based trafficked mother of three, Miss Tina Momo from Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State has called on the Edo State government and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other several government agencies and embassies to come to her rescue as she alleged that her traffickers that operate a ring in Nigeria, London and other parts of Europe have threatened to kill her over her inability to pay the sum €70,000.00.



She said the amount was what she was to remit to her ‘madam’ when she was trafficked to Italy in 2007 but was able to escape to the Police in Milano, Italy where she was placed in a camp before she eventually started a new life.



Part of the petition reads: “My sister, Elizabeth Aoba and her husband introduced me to Joy Thomas who took me to a native doctor in Benin City to swear an oath of secrecy in 2007. I was told that I will be taking care of their baby in Europe.





“Getting to Milano in Italy, I was told by Madam Joy Thomas that I have to prepare for prostitution to pay her the sum of €70,000.00 (Seventy thousand Euro). I was scared and secretly ran to meet the Italian police who later rescued me and took me to the refugee camp.”



She alleged that the sponsors are “threatening to kill me and my children if I refuse to pay the money. Please save our souls. We are no longer safe in the hands of this deadly and wicked madam and her network of traffickers.”



However, investigation at the AIG (Assistant Inspector General of Police) Zone 5 in Benin City showed that some suspects in the ring in Nigeria including a pastor have been invited for questioning on the allegation.