By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Peoples Alternative Political Movement, TPAP-M, has denied alliance with National Consultative Front (NC Front) to adopt the Labour Party in culmination of the Front’s pursuit of a mega political party ahead of 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement

signed by Prof. Omotoye Olorode and Comrade Jaye Gaskia of TPAP-M Secretariat, where it noted that it

has been brought to media reports drawn from a statement allegedly issued by the National Consultative Front (NC Front) purporting that TPAP-M and the NC Front have entered into an alliance which has adopted the Labour Party in culmination of the Front’s pursuit of a Mega Party Project.

TPAP-M denied the alleged statement on its alliance move and described the statement as false, and a figment of the imagination of the issuer of the statement.

Read Also:

PDP leadership, stakeholders ‘ll work hard to lead party to victory in 2023 – Ortom

According to the statement, “TPAP-M has up to the time of this statement not been in touch with, nor have we been in any conversation with the NC Front, at any point in time, on any issue whatsoever, including on the current crisis in the country, the political situation, political participation and contestation, or on the Labour Party; hence no purported alliance could have been entered into.

“TPAP-M conducts and undertakes its political engagements on the basis of its programs and its commitment to the emergence of a Mass Workers Party and the Socialist Transformation of Nigeria.

“Incidentally, over the past weekend, on Saturday, 21st May, 2022 TPAP-M and her strategic partners and allies were holding a Working Peoples Political Summit on the theme of Setting Agenda For Workers Political Participation And Workers Power.

“The comprehensive communiqué of this instructive political summit will be released later in the day today.

“We urge our members, affiliates, supporters, our strategic partners and allies, and the generality of the working peoples and toiling masses of our country to await the public release of the communiqué, and to actively engage with the resolutions therein”, it concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria