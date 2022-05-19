A new documentary series that showcases top Nigerian women and their most personal and challenging life fire moments, The Fire Sessions, has debuted.

The series which features 10 successful iconic women recognised by the ready-to-inspire programme, showcases empowering, entertaining, inspiring female founders, professional women and business owners.

The 10 successful iconic women included: Tara Fela-Durotoye; Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi; Boma Ayomide Alabi; Dr. Maymunah Kadiri; Bria Okonkwo; Owen Omogiafo; Kari Tuku; Iroghama Ogbeifun; Dr. Bisi Akin-Alabi, and Ndidi Nwuneli.

A statement from the Founder, Tori Aduke Agency & WOWEE, Tori Abiola, said that each episode conveys literal fire sessions faced by clever, well-educated, wholesome women and how they came out bigger and better.

Abiola said that since 2013, the organisation has empowered thousands of women through its events, webinars, reports, advocacy campaigns and specialist programmes, adding: “In 2022, the organisation is positioning itself to give African women world-class and global opportunities in their businesses and professions.”