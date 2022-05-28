.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Another Top Commander of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), Musa Mani 43 years old has surrendered to the troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), following intensified Joint Operations on the fringes of the Lake Chad.

Sources disclosed that Mani, who hails from Diffa in the Niger Republic, surrendered to troops of Task Force in Damasak and Malam Fatori

The sources said that Mani, a Commander of Hisbah Militant (Civil Police) was in charge of collecting taxes and levies from fishermen and farmers on the Lake Chad fringes.

He controls and manages logistics supplies, taxes and levies paid by fishermen and farmers in Lake Chad.

He also supervises the activities of the insurgents with a view to ensuring that they fall in line with the terrorist’s rules.

A counterintelligence expert with knowledge of happenings in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama confirmed the surrender of the Logistics Commander.

According to the source,, “The suspect confessed that the ongoing offensive by troops of Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Lake Sani made his escape and surrender.

“The suspects told troops that dozens of fighters had died while many have escaped due to the fear of being killed.

“However, a Preliminary investigation revealed that he is a high profile member of the terrorist group.

“The suspect is currently undergoing profiling in military custody”.