By Elizabeth Osayande

No fewer than 40 top international and local players in the automotive industry were on ground to showcase their wares and services at the second edition of the West Africa Automotive show.

The exhibition, which is billed to take place between Tuesday, 17 May and Thursday, 19 May, is taking place at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The show which had its maiden edition in 2019 is making a return following the COVID-19 pandemic, and exhibitors came from over 20 countries including India, UK, Ireland, Thailand, Indonesia, UAE, Poland, USA as well as Nigeria.

The organizers of the show, BtoB Events, say they are interested in promoting the Nigerian and regional automotive trade, and are endorsed by the National Automotive Design and Development Council ,NADDC.

Speaking with Vanguard, the managing director, BtoB Events, Jamie Hill added that the end goal of the annual show was to improve the safety and efficiency of vehicles on Nigerian roads.

“The focus of this exhibition is to bring new technologies from the automotive sector, from around Nigeria and of course the world, together with local partners, assembly plants and anybody with anything do with the automotive industry to improve the safety and efficiency of the vehicles on Nigeria’s roads,” said Hill

“We are very proud here today to welcome over 70 exhibitors from over five different continents. They are all here because they have a vested interest in the Nigerian market, they see it as a huge opportunity for business, a huge opportunity for growth, and they have invested a lot of money and time to come here and set their businesses up here in Nigeria.

“Our business here is to promote Nigerian automotive businesses, Nigerian manufacturing and Nigerian automotive vehicles and parts, so we hope that we can further enhance the Nigerian vehicle and automotive production sector.”

Some of the exhibitors, like Linus Projets, also spoke to Vanguard during the show. The company, an india-based company currently planning to build its office in Nigeria, deals with lubricants and grease manufacturing plants and machinery.

The Managing Director, Mr. Khatab M., told Vanguard that the company was already partnering with the Nigerian government to empower Nigerian youths to own medium scale businesses in the production of lubricants. The minimum budget, he said, is N5million.

“We are already building a big project in Bayelsa state. Government is with us, and they also want youths to be independent. Young Nigerians can approach us, we will set up small or big manufacturing plants for them depending on their budget. We will help them mount it up, arrange everything and hand it over to them. They can make it their own brand name and gradually they can grow bigger,” said Khatab

Some other international companies that were present on Tuesday to showcase their wares include GT Exhausts, Zamel, DPH South Africa, Reem Batteries and Power Appliances Co., Hunter Engineering company, ADD USA, Samer Al Gaddah International general trading, Indonesia Trade promotion centre, as well as local firm, Racfey Investment Limited.

Other exhibitors include, Lubrex, R&G Automotive, AXCL Gulf FZC, Auto Truck, ATQ, ASPAMDA, EBN, Garage Mobility, ITPC Lagos, Jiji Nigeria, Transport Day, Moto Ngen, Oceanic Sg, Mecho Auto Tech and a lot more.