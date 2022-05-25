African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) set to mark the 2022 African day celebration with activities centred around equal right Red card campaign, calling all on parties to unite and end all forms of discriminations and violence against women and girls.

The highly anticipated event is slated to hold on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 3:00pm at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA.

The show will be headlined by five heavyweight African female music stars; Nomcebo Nothule Zikode of South Africa, Wendy Shay of Ghana, Perola from Angola, Cape Verdean Soraia Ramos and Spice Diana from Uganda respectively. Other expected performers include Mukosi and Larissa Martin.

An all-female-stars red card campaign theme song produced by Ace Nigerian music executive Abass Mubarak Akeju will also premiere at the event. Artwork for the event have dominated several out-door channels in New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago and popular Newyork times square Bilboard, respectively.

The celebration will feature 8 young “pacesetters for development.” Queen Makhadzi, a member of the royal family of the Venda and Pedi People of South Africa, will serve as special guest. Remarks will be made by luminaries from the government, the United Nations system, sports, academia, civil society and media.

Speaking on the objectives and preparation for the event, the founder and CEO of ARDN, Dr Djibril Diallo said:”ARDN Red Card Campaign seeks to mobilize individuals from all sectors of society to commit to giving a red card to all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

“The event is also dedicated to the youths and adults living in the continent and those in the diaspora and will further highlight their commitments and achievements which will serve as inspiration for the younger generation”.

The African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) is organizing the celebration in collaboration with the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the United Nations, the Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Nations amongst others.