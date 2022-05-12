Soweto Tours

Johannesburg is the most populous city in South Africa and the starting point for many safari trips. It is known as the “City of Gold” because of its abundant resources of the golden metal, but it is also the country’s economic engine and dynamic heart.

Soweto tours, the Apartheid Museum, Constitution Hill, and Gold Reef City, which chronicles the region’s history via mining-themed activities, are among the Johannesburg attractions.

An abbreviation for “southwestern townships,” Soweto birthed the freedom movement, which created South Africa’s new democratic constitution. The guided Soweto tours, which sometimes include a visit to the Mandela House, now a national monument, are one of the most popular things to do in Johannesburg.

Visiting the Kruger National Park

The Kruger National Park is one of Africa’s greatest wildlife reserves and one of South Africa’s oldest. If you enjoy animals, this well-known park should be on your South African itinerary.

The park is roughly a 3.5- to 4.5-hour drive from Johannesburg and provides tourists with the opportunity to witness the “Big Five”: lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant, and rhino, as well as an amazing variety of other animals. There are also San (bushman) rock drawings and archaeological sites here.

Explore Kruger National Park on the extensive network of paved roads, go on a walking safari, or take a hot air balloon ride over the huge grasslands, gallery forests, and river systems.

Blyde River Canyon

The Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve is a popular stop on the way from Johannesburg to the Kruger National Park. The park has Africa’s second greatest canyon, as well as a diverse range of species and flora. Lush subtropical flora, waterfalls, glittering rivers, and lichen-covered rock formations create a colourful and textural painting.

With all of the usual South African primates plus many hippos and crocodiles, game viewing may be quite rewarding.

The rivers also provide boat tours and whitewater rafting.

Experience Cape Town beauty

South Africa has some of the most beautiful cities on the earth. This cosmopolitan Cape Town is surrounded by nature, nestled between a rocky range of mountains and the sea.

Table Mountain, the flat-topped mountain presiding over the city, offers one of the top things to do in Cape Town. Hike to the peak or take the cableway up for a wonderful panorama. The hour-long trek up Lion’s Head also offers panoramic views of the city.

The spectacular Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens are located on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain and are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Robben Island, a World Heritage Site in Table Bay, is a chilling reminder of apartheid. Nelson Mandela was imprisoned here for 18 years in a cramped cell with other political prisoners and social misfits.

Dive with Great White Sharks

Climb inside a large iron cage, then dive into the water to meet a great white shark. This is, believe it or not, one of South Africa’s top attractions for adrenaline enthusiasts.

The greatest time to undertake the dive is from April to October, however great whites swim in these waters all year due to high seal and fish populations.

Shark cage dives to Simon’s Town, Seal Island, Dyer Island, Mossel Bay, and Gansbaai, the self-proclaimed “Great White Shark Capital of the World,” are organised by Cape Town tour companies. Trips from Durban and Rocky Bay can also be arranged.

Related News: Top 5 African Safari Destinations For an Unforgettable Getaway