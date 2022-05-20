Non-government organisations, NGOs, activities can be local, national or international. NGOs have contributed to the development of communities around the world and are important partners of many governments — while remaining independent from governments.

If you have been looking out for the top 5 NGOs that are making real impact in the health sector in Nigeria, then check out this list.

1. AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria

APIN Public Health Initiatives is a leading non-governmental organization that focuses on the provision of prevention, care and treatment services to patients with diseases of public health significance such as HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

APIN also provides technical assistance to relevant government agencies to strengthen the delivery of Reproductive Health, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Laboratory services.

2. MOCSOS: Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Stars

MOCSOS is the first Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Nigeria, set up to cater for entertainers with critical health conditions and welfare issues with no means of financial support.

The NGO introduced an affordable health insurance scheme to enable preventive health care, hence limiting the current trend of critical ailments in the entertainment industry.

The NGO also provide support to those with desperate financial needs.

3. Health Strategy and Delivery Foundation

Health Strategy was established in 2006 as a health strategy organization that is involved in ensuring that health-related decisions are qualitative, evidence-driven and vision-oriented.

The main aim of this organization is to save lives to standardized health research and health service delivery.

Health Strategy and Delivery Foundation works in collaboration with both the public and the private health sector

4. TY Danjuma Foundation

The TY Danjuma Foundation is a NGO established by former military General and oil magnate Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma. The organization is focused on providing health care to local primary health centers across Nigeria.

They provide drugs and other hospital equipment to primary health care centers across Nigeria. To access funding from this foundation, you must contact them through the official email of your health center.

5. Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative

Mental health is an essential aspect of our health that’s often ignored in society. Most of the persons with mental health issues in Nigeria can be treated if enough attention will be given to the issue of mental health.

Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative is an organization that was formed by well-meaning Nigerians to create awareness about the issue of mental health in Nigeria.

They do this through Radio and TV programs, health outreach, newspaper publications, and Social Media.