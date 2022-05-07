Boehly (Right)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Todd Boehly who has been confirmed as the new owner of Chelsea Football Club was in attendance as Chelsea welcomed Wolves to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea confirming the new ownership on its website on Saturday, wrote “Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the Club.

“Of the total investment being made, £2.5bn will be applied to purchase the shares in the Club and such proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100% to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich. UK Government approval will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen UK bank account.

“In addition, the proposed new owners will commit £1.75bn in further investment for the benefit of the Club. This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding for the Chelsea Foundation.

“The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time.

Boehly replaces Roman Abramovich, who was Chelsea’s owner for 19 years, following the completion of his £3.5billion takeover.