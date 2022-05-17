By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Global Chief Executive Officer of British Council,

Scott McDonald, Tuesday,led the High Powered UK Government Delegation on Higher Education on a courtesy visit to some British Council Partner Schools running the Cambridge curriculum in Abuja.

The British Council Partner Schools Programme is a British Council enhanced support service for partner schools that deliver an international UK curriculum leading to exams such as the O level, International GCSE and A level, administered in cooperation with the British Council.

The objective of the consultative meeting, açcording to McDonald,who spoke during the consultative meeting hosted by Premier International school in Wuse II, Abuja,was to explore the range of tools provided by the British Council and Cambridge in order to determine effectiveness as well as areas of improvement for the benefit of students and teachers.

Açcording to him, a total of 2000 partner schools around the world had become part of a global community benefiting positively from sharing and providing knowledge based on best practice.

The delegation heard from a panel of head teachers from five partner schools in Abuja, namely: Centagon School; Premier International School; Zamani College; The Regent Secondary School and Doveland School.

The consultative session kicked-off by students of Premier International School who spoke about the benefits of the IGCSE curriculum and their aspirations for the future.

Marniee Nottingham, Director of Examinations at the British Council led the discussion by posing a number of questions to the panel of head-teachers that ranged from defining the challenges that limit the delivery of the curriculum; how the schools use digital technology to help with learning; how the curriculum is beneficial to preparing student for the outside world and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on learning.

While the head-teachers where particularly vocal about the benefits of the British Council’s range of products and tools available to teachers and students, the problems of internet access, robustness of teacher training, length and timing of training programmes were big challenges.

The teachers advocated for lengthier face-to-face sessions on the ground in Nigeria, which will reduce associated travel costs for similar programmes in the UK.

In his address, Prof. Sir Steve Smith, UK Government’s Education Champion and head of the delegation, expressed that the desire of the group was to attain a first-hand view of the situation on the ground.

He advocated for more of the inclusive school model and stressed the need to understand the progress of students following the impact of the pandemic.

It is a global community, in which British Council provides professional support and quality service for leaders, teachers, students and parents.

Most of the resources available to partners schools are served through the Online Support for Schools (OSS) hub – a free professional development hub for teachers and leaders in British Council Partner Schools.

All training modules are self-access and utilise audio, video content, discussion forums and downloadable resources to keep you engaged and ensure that maximum progress is made.