L-R: Ike Nnamani, President, Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON); Ikenna Uche, Chief Technical Officer, Tizeti; Amadi Ama, Sales, and Marketing Manager, Tizeti; Kevwe Salubi, Business Development Officer, Tizeti; Temitope Osunrinde, Vice President, Marketing, Tizeti, and Alex Okelue, Marketing and Communications lead, Tizeti, receiving the award for the ISP of the Year, during the Beacon of Information Technology Communications, in Lagos… recently.

West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider, Tizeti has won the Internet Service Provider (ISP) of the Year award at the Beacon of ICT Awards (BoICT), organized by the Nigerian Communications Week over the weekend.

After a competitive review process, Tizeti was selected for the award due to its innovative model of addressing the digital divide with solar-powered masts, to deliver the most cost-effective and reliable unlimited internet services, and its contribution and commitment to broadband penetration and digital inclusion in West Africa.

Receiving the award, Tizeti’s Chief Technical Officer, Ikenna Uche expressed appreciation to the organizers for the award and the company’s commitment to building the infrastructure for Africa’s digital economy. “With about forty percent broadband penetration in Nigeria, millions of Nigerians are still excluded from the global digital economy. Access to the opportunities that digital offers is a game-changer in today’s world, and we have to make the internet affordable and effective for most homes and businesses. We are pleased that our solar-powered network of owned and operated telecoms base stations are delivering value to Nigerians”, he said.

Tizeti has been recognized for its innovative practices and was the 6th Most Innovative Company in the African category of Fast Companies’ World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Tizeti has rolled out its unlimited broadband internet in multiple states in Nigeria, and Ghana and plans to expand to 10 more states within the next eighteen months. Tizeti is a fast-growing Wireless Internet service provider in Nigeria and Ghana delivering high-speed unlimited Wi-Fi Internet access to residential and business customers using wide-area Wi-Fi. Its services are available in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Edo, and Rivers States in Nigeria, and Accra and Tema, in Ghana.