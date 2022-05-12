Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), H.E. Hajiya Ramatu Tiyani Aliyu; Guy Murray-Bruce, President of the Silverbird Group and former First lady of Cross River state and CEO, Partnership Opportunities for Women Empowerment Realization, (POWER), H.E Obioma Liyel Imoke are billed to join chief host; Former AU Ambassador and President of ADDI ( African Diaspora Development Institute ) movement H.E Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao, MD, in a ground breaking conference aimed at enhancing solidarity amongst African women as well as advancing the goals of gender equality and sustainable women leadership.

Billed to convene in Las Vegas, United States in June, the conference, tagged: Women Solidarity: An Impetus to the Advancement of Gender Equality and Sustainable Development, is also expected to build and sustain an enabling environment for women’s solidarity across different sectors of human influence, promote active dialogue among stakeholders and formulate strategies to increase solidarity among African women and women of African descent with a view to creating a better world for women everywhere.

According to Elisha Attai, Founder, African Women in Leadership Organisation, AWLO, and convener of the conference; Solidarity is the impetus for Sustainable impact, the force that can accelerate the leadership capacity of womenfolk, resulting in multiplied leadership the globe and empowering the younger generation for impact.

He told Vanguard, “Women make up more than half of the world’s population but sadly, their leadership potential hasn’t been fully harnessed till date. But this doesn’t have to be so.

“Women solidarity occurs when women come together towards a common goal, irrespective of their race, color, age, nationalities and any other distinctive features.

Women around the world can be categorized into various groups based on their nationality, age, academic exposure, race, marital status, and so on.but there’s still an underlying factor that cannot be denied; women are still women everywhere. Their humanity has grouped hem together and formed a basis for solidarity. Their gender is a unifying factor”.

Defining Solidarity as a bond of unity between individuals, united around a common goal or against a common enemy ensconced in the willingness to give psychological and/or material support when another person is in a difficult position or needs affection; Attai added that when women focus on their differences instead of their common interests, it waters down the fight for gender equality.

“As of 2017, gender equality is the fifth of seventeen sustainable development goals (SDG 5) of the United Nations.

“But how does Women Solidarity Facilitate Gender Equality? In a situation where women use their collective energies, they would be able to exert greater influence towards gender equality.

“There is power in numbers. When women are unified in their demand and protection of their rights, results are faster”.

Revealing that African women living in the diaspora often face unique challenges and threats to their humanity and welfare, he warns, “Isolation isn’t the solution. There is an urgent need for women of African descent to unite with each other and protect each other’s rights and interests”.

In addition, the conference is aimed at appraising the importance of women solidarity in African Diaspora, identifying and addressing barriers to meaningful solidarity of African women as well as advancing the goals of gender equality and sustainable women leadership.

“African women have been seen to rally round women in labor and create a protective ring around such using their wrappers.

This solidarity spirit however needs to be imbibed not only in the African continent, but in it’s diaspora

In summary, ensure you give your wrapper to protect other women”, Attai said.