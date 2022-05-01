.

Titan companies have launched their movie production company, Titan Studio Channel and are now ready to start filming top quality movies and series. According to the CEO, Henry Agbai, they are here to change the face of Nollywood, breaking away from the norm while giving the audience unusual and innovative content.

“We are also willing to build new faces (actors) in the industry. Consistency with the actors is also part of our motives,” he said.

The CEO, Henry Agbai is also a thespian, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Born 21st of September, he hails from Abia State, Nigeria. He’s been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and he doesn’t only just features in movies as an actor, he’s set to start producing his own movies and series via Titan Studio Channel (@titanstudiochannels on instagram). He also owns Titan Paints, a top-notch paint company, that offers consumers quality paints.

According to him, Titan Studio Channel is set to offer upcoming actors the opportunities to showcase their talents; training on the job/field for actors; producing realistic life-changing movies as well as production of top-notch productions