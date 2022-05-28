By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Federal Government has been urged to provide free menstrual hygiene products for women and girls in rural areas, as well as in correctional facilities across the country.

Making this appeal, today, in Lagos, while commemorating the Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022, with the theme ‘Making Menstruation a Normal Fact of Life by 2030,” which coincided with the International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2022, Eniola Tikare, Program Officer, TIP, said there was an urgent need to provide access to an appropriate, no-cost supply of menstrual hygiene products.

According to Tikare, the “statistic shows that a more significant population of Nigerians suffer from extreme poverty, and the majority are women and girls within their menstruation age.”

This, she lamented, has continued to reign in spite of sexual and reproductive rights being one of the rights guaranteed under various conventions and laws to which Nigeria is a signatory.

She said: “The cost of menstrual products is prohibitive in Nigeria, especially with the current inflation in the country. Access to menstrual hygiene products is inconsistent, expensive, inadequate, and often impossible for these vulnerable girls and women.

“Being in detention exacerbates these issues for incarcerated women and girls in many detention centers in Nigeria. Even girls in the rural areas drop out of school due to lack of money to buy menstrual products during menstruation. Currently, we are raising awareness on menstrual hygiene management among school girls and women in Imo and Kano State; and we understand their experiences.

“TIP believes access to feminine products is a basic right that allows all to live with dignity, and no woman or girl should be allowed to face the health risks associated with improvising menstrual hygiene supplies.

“The government holds it a duty to ensure that women in its care, custody, and control have free and accessible necessities to live with dignity, including menstrual products during their period.”

Asserting that the status quo poses a huge health hazard to women’s sexual and reproductive health, TIP also demanded the provision of access to clean and accessible water, as well as other basic facilities in schools and custodial facilities.

“Women in detention should have adequate water supply, access to sufficient clean water and soap to enable better hygiene practices, and prison infrastructure should be such that it ensures the privacy and dignity of menstruating inmates.

“The government, at all tiers, should promote education on menstrual hygiene management by introducing same into the school curriculum in order to entrench desired and proper education of young persons on eradication of all forms of stigmatisation on menstruation.

“Lastly, government should support the efficient reproductive health of women prisoners, including providing regular prison visits by female doctors and gynecologists to ensure early detection/cure of any infection or reproductive health issues.”

The high point of the ceremony was the donation of several cartons of menstrual products to women at the Kirikiri Custodial Center-venue of the event, as well as diapers for women with children in detention.

The event, which the organisers assured will be replicated in other earmarked correctional centres, also featured experts’ sensitisation on menstrual hygiene management.