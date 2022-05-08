By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju SWAGA’23 has concluded plans to inaugurate it’s women wing on Monday May 9, 2022, at the Haven Events Centre, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

SWAGA’23 is the front running Political movement sensitizing the populace to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President come 2023.

The event is slated to Kick off by 8:00am with free medical screening and care for ailments like Malaria, high blood pressure, diabetes provision of reading glasses, among others.

According to National Secretary of the group, Mr. Bosun Oladele, the formal inauguration of the Women For SWAGA’23 Lagos State Chapter will immediately follow at the same venue form 10:00am.

Notable women across South West Nigeria among whom are: Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Kafayat Oyetola, Florence Ajimobi, Betty Akeredolu, Otunba Titi Ponnle, Foluke Etteh, Adejoke Adefulire, Sarah Sosan, Ranti Adebule, Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson among others are expected to grace the occasion and receive Leadership awards initiated by the political movement.

The Women for SWAGA’23 team is led by Chief Mrs. Ayo Omidiran, a two term former member of House of Representatives as the National Coordinator, while Mrs. Bolanle Akinyemi-Obe, the immediate past Chairman of Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area, LCDA, is the Chairperson of the Lagos State Chapter.

She is assisted by Chief Mrs. Fatima Bello as state Coordinator.