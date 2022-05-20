Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Following the recent visit to Kano by aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)including the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the former Transport Minister Rotimi Ameachi, the APC National leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at Kano to meet with the party delegates.

APC supporters in Kano, including the state governor and his entourage, on Thursday, waited for at least five hours at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport for the arrival of Tinubu despite the heavy rain shower.

On his arrival, Tinubu started by meeting the party members at the Sani Abacha Indoor Sports hall where they danced and chanted support for him. He then paid visits to some elder statesmen including the business mogul Aminu Dantata and Yusuf Ali before retiring to the Government House.

The meeting with the delegates who have been around all day took place at night at the Coronation Hall where Tinubu begged the delegates to vote for him, promising he will never let them down.

“I hereby appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election.

“Today is the day I have come to ask for your support to be president of Nigeria. You can put me there with your votes.

“I believe in myself, I’m smart, intelligent and courageous, don’t make mistakes, choose wisely, choose me, I beg you and you will never regret supporting me,” he said.

He further promised to tackle insecurity, revive the economy, develop the farming sector and make good roads.

“Commodity exchange is to guarantee to the farmers that there is a market for all the produce that is coming,” he promised.

On his part, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said it was pay-back time, revealing that Tinubu worked hard for the APC and he will never let him down.

Ganduje added that Nigerians were yearning for a candidate who really understands what Nigeria needs in order to reposition the country adding that with Tinubu he is confident that it will be achieved.

Vanguard News Nigeria