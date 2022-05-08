The All Progressives Congress (APC) major presidential aspirant and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated with Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, the immediate Past Senator who represented Oyo South Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, on the occasion of his birthday celebration.

Tinubu described Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, as an experienced Lawmaker, grassroot Politician and a great Philanthropist.

“A warm felicitation to you, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, on your new age, a grassroot politician, committed democrat and experienced lawmaker. Senator Akanbi has made remarkable contributions to Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

“He served with all he is imbued with, whether as a member of the House of Representatives from 1992 to 1993; and during his sojourn in the 8th Senate between 2015 and 2019.”

“A known philanthropist, Senator Akanbi formed the Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi Foundation (RAAF), which over the years has helped the needy and vulnerable in Ibadanland and beyond. As Okanlomo of Ibadanland, his traditional title, he has also demonstrated that he is at home within the traditional institution and has played his part creditably.

“My prayer on this occasion of your birthday is that, Almighty Allah grant you many more years, good health, renewed strength and vitality to continue to serve our people as meritorious as you have always done,” Tinubu added.