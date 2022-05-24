Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Ndahi Marama

The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader and its leading Presidential hopeful in the forthoming presidential primary election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told the people of Borno State that if he is elected as the next President of Nigeria in 2023, he will exploit all the state’s natural resources including exploration of oil.



Asiwaju Tinubu also promised to resuscitate the Lake Chad Basin irrigation farming and fishing, the major occupations of the majority of the people of the state.



The former Lagos State governor equally pledged to ensure that peace returns permanently to the state by tackling insecurity and all other crimes bedevilling the state and region for a decade.



He spoke yesterday while addressing APC national delegates from Borno at the Multi Purpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri.



The presidential aspirant reaffirmed his commitment to overhaul major sectors of the country towards stabilising the economy, creating job opportunities and revitalising major ailing industries, and improving the roads, aviation, and railway facilities, among others.



According to him, “health is wealth and education is key to development. Therefore, if elected as president, my government will address schools and hospitals problems as well empower women and youths to become self-reliant and useful to themselves.”

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, wished him success in his political ambition and prayed God to give Nigeria a credible and capable leader that has the heart of Nigerians and to take the country to greater heights.



He asserted that “Nigeria deserves a patriotic and honest leader that is transparent and responsible who will eradicate corruption in the country that has plagued the nation’s economy in all sectors.”



The National Coordinator /Director-General, Asiwaju 2023 Presidential Campaign, Senator Kashim Shettima, described Tinubu as the most suitable and qualified candidate to rule the country among all the aspirants having sacrificed a lot and contributed immensely to the survival and stability of the party right from infancy and maturity stages.