By Henry Umoru

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has lampooned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the National Working Committee, NEC for aligning with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be thrown open.

PANDEF said on Thursday that with this act, the PDP has simply dug its own grave against the backdrop that the party’s Constitution unequivocally commits to the Policy of rotation and zoning of Party and Public elective offices in pursuance of the principles of equity, justice and fairness.



Reacting to the position of PDP, PANDEF described it as unfortunate for NEC to uphold the Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Committee’s recommendation to throw open the contest for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket, saying it is completely a shame.

According to PANDEF, the All Progressives Congress, APC must take advantage of what it described as the awful indiscretion of the PDP to consolidate itself as a truly nationalistic party, committed to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, by ensuring the emergence of a southern presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Recall that after very extensive deliberation, PDP NEC had on Wednesday aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be thrown open.

A statement signed by PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson read, “Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has described as unfortunate the decision of the National Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to uphold the Governor Ortom Committee’s recommendation to throw open the contest for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket. What a shame!



“By this decision, the PDP has simply dug its own grave. Sadly, this is a party whose Constitution unequivocally commits to the Policy of rotation and zoning of Party and Public elective offices in pursuance of the principles of equity, justice and fairness

“The opinion that the PDP is not obligated to zone its presidential ticket for the 2023 election, is preposterous and illogical, likewise, the implied consideration that it’s only a northern candidate that can secure victory for the party in the 2023 presidential election

“Do we need to remind the PDP that former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are not northerners, who both won presidential elections for the PDP in 1999, 2003, and 2011 respectively?

READ ALSO:



“It bears stating that the presidency is not the presidency of a party; it is the presidency of Nigeria. The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is of the All Progressives Congress is extraneous.



“PANDEF expects the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take advantage of the awful indiscretion of the PDP to consolidate itself as a truly nationalistic party, committed to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, by ensuring the emergence of a southern presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.



“PANDEF notes that Nigeria is a great country of outstanding men and women, with incredible possibilities; we cannot afford to fritter the labours of our heroes, past and present, by allowing rapacious politicians to callously and carelessly jettison arrangements and understandings that have sustained the oneness and stability of the country over the years, now.”

Vanguard News Nigeria