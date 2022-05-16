As we countdown to the Vanguard Personality of the year award, 2021, which takes place on May 20, 2022, let’s take a look at our past awardees.

On, April 6, 2013, Rotimi Amaechi, the then Governor of Rivers State was formally presented as Vanguard’s Personality of the Year, 2012.

The event also showcased Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, former Managing Director of Access Bank as runner up.

The event was laced with glitz and glamour in refreshing Vanguard style. It was chaired by former Military President Ibrahim Babangida with former Federal Commissioner for Information, Senator Edwin Clark being the father of the day

Gordon and Holy Mallam mesmerised the audience with their comic relief, while Omawunmi, Yemi Sax, and Timi Dakolo provided musical entertainment.