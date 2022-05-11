By Harris Emanuel

At least three persons were reportedly killed on Tuesday morning, following a fresh attack by suspected cultists in Inen Community, Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums arrived the community in a motorcycle convoy, robbing them from house to house, and killing the three persons.

An eyewitnesses, who gave his name as Johnson Akpakpan averred that the hoodlums accosted one Mrs Choice Etuk’s step son before killing him and escaping with his brand new motor cycle.

According to him, the hoodlums suspected to be cultists from neighbouring communities then proceeded to one Elder Sunday Jumbo’s compound and killed the second and the third victims and bolted away with “POS” machine .

Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity described the killing as cult related as the hoodlums came from neighbouring local government for the operations.

“I cannot establish whether the group is Debalm or Iceland confraternities but we are suspecting that they are not robbers . If they were robbers, they would have collected the motorcycle, money and ‘POS’ machine without killing the victims.

“We are shocked that this incident has returned to our community after the whole village was deserted last year because of cult related killings.

“We don’t want to do again, We are living in fear now, nobody knows what will happen next”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Oruk Anam local government area Hon Kingsley Frank has reportedly mobilized security team to restore peace in the area.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in AKwa Ibom, SP Odiko Mcdon confirmed the incident but explained that there are conflicting report regarding the number of victims in the sad incident.

” There is a conflicting report concerning the number of victims involved. But as a command, we have commenced investigation to avert more killings.”

“We are out to establish the cause of the incident . We are determined to ensure that the culprits are brought to book”, he said.

