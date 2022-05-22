.

A leading senatorial aspirant in Cross River State in the 2023 elections, Thomas Ofem, has withdrawn from the senatorial race.

Popularly known as Bob T, he was contesting in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Cross River Central Senatorial District

In a letter written to the PDP national leadership, Ofem said his decision to withdraw from the race was in the overall interest of the party.

In a letter to the national chairman of PDP, he said “I wish to notify the national leadership of our party of my voluntary withdrawal from participating in the senatorial election.

“Until this decision to withdraw from the senatorial race, I was one of the leading contenders for the Cross River Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming elections but as a patriotic party man who is determined to protect the interest and ethos of the party, I have decided to withdraw for the interest of the party”.

The letter which was copied to the Cross River State Chairman, and the State Leader of the party, thanked all members of the Thomas Ofem Senatorial Campaign Organisation for the excellent campaign, good advice and roles they all played in his political journey so far.

He assured the national chairman of his commitment to work for the success of the party, “Your Excellency is assured of my utmost commitment to the party at the state and beyond”, he said.

In a related development, Ofem has appealed to all the delegates supporting him as well as party members to rally around the candidature of Obol Godwin Ettah in the forthcoming PDP primaries.

“I strongly believe that power comes from God and that in its time he makes all things beautiful”, Ofem said

He pledged his support to the party to achieve victory at the polls