There is no limit in afrobeats — Zillarous

Zillarous

SinfulSaint Entertainment’s protege, Ogberagha Lucky, popularly known as Zillarous, has said there is no limit to the relevance of afro music in the world.

The Yola-born artiste said afrobeat has a universal appeal and is being made more popular by top artistes from Africa, especially Nigeria.

“The world is embracing Afrobeat now. International artistes are sampling the beat while seeking collaborations with afrobeat artistes because it has become a universally acceptable sound,” he said.

The afropop singer and songwriter, Zillarous, said he is ready to take his game a step further as he just released a new song title “MY HEAD” featuring SweetBrown

The Computer Science graduate, who started music at a very tender age, encouraged content creators and other influencers to use their platform to promote peace and hold leaders accountable to the citizens.

“I am from Delta state but was born in Yola, Adamawa state. Not long ago, Nigeria was home to all but unfortunately, we have allowed people to divide us. Music can be a tool to promote healing and peace in the country,” he said.

He urged youths to shun vices and never give up on their dreams, recalling that he had to drop out from the university when things were difficult. The Love them all singer said he had to do menial jobs in order to overcome his financial challenges.

“Growing up wasn’t all roses, things got tough that I had to drop out of school to do all sorts of hard labour, I worked in a bakery for so many years but at the end of the day, I went back to school and graduated as a computer scientist,” he said.

He said his plan in the music industry is to be recognized and remembered for his sound.