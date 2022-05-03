low sperm count

By Kemi Fawole

The sperm is the functional unit of a man’s fertility. That a man is erect and perhaps “Good in bed” does not necessarily mean that he is fertile.

To test his fertility is to check the condition of his sperm. Also, for the fact that a man ejaculates, does not also mean he is fertile.

A man can ejaculate but when you examine the semen, it may have no *functional sperm.

The semen is the liquid medium that carries the sperm,bwithoutwhich the sperm cannot swim. Both are very important, but the fluid does not mean a man is fertile. It is the sperm.

Now, that a man produces sperm does not mean he is fertile. You have to also check the kind of sperm he is producing. Not all sperms are capable of fertilising the egg.

This is where the term *”Morphology “* comes in.

The shape, the size and the appearance of the sperm matters alot.

If the sperm is abnormal, it can decrease the chances of impregnating a woman.

Some sperms have coiled or no tails, and so they can’t swim. Some have no head, and so they can’t fertilise an egg.

When you take your semen to the Lab for analysis. The report if well detailed will have the morphology clearly stated.

It will tell you the percentage of the sperms that are normal and the ones that aren’t

The higher the percentage of the normal sperms, the more fertile you are. So, sperm morphology doesn’t only mean the shape of the sperm which includes the head and the tail, but it also includes the DNA content of the sperm.

The head of the sperm is important because without it, there will be no fertilisation. The tail of the sperm cannot fertilize an egg.

The tail of the sperm is important because without it, there will be no motility. It is the tail that will swim to the egg. If the sperm has no tail, it can’t reach the egg.

So, in sperm analysis, we look at the appearance of the sperm, the motility of the sperm and the concentration of the sperm.

Now, let’s ask ourselves a question. Why are all the sperms not exactly alike. Why do some have abnormal appearance?

Every man has varying percentage of abnormally shaped sperms.Some have higher numbers but some have minimal numbers.

One of the reasons why some of the sperms are abnormal is as a result of testicular temperature.

For men that like keeping their scrotum warm or hot as the case may be, are doing themselves an injustice.

Your sperm has to be in a cool temperature.

It survive more and more viable in a cool atmosphere. That is why it can survive freezing, foe those that want to save their sperm for future date and usage.

* So, men are advised to wear free boxers and not put on tight underwear.

Allow fresh air to get to your scrotum especially when you are alone in your room.

*Men that like going to Sauna, please reduce the frequency.

* Another thing that can affect the morphology of your sperm is exposure to toxic chemicals and exposure to some radiation.

Those men that like *putting their Laptop on their laps, please reduce the frequency.

Your laptop emit cathode rays that could enter your scrotum and prolonged misuse can overtime create problems for your sperm morphology. I know it’s called a Laptop, but please, put it on a table.

Infection can also create problems for your sperm morphology.

I have said it time and time again, in our previous series that untreated infection over a prolonged period could lead to infertility in the future.

Infact, some bacteria can damage the structure of your sperm. Sometimes such sperms eventually fertilise the egg but the baby may be born with some deformities.

Another factor that changes the morphology of the sperm is genetic traits. Some have some genetic traits that are inherited from parent.

When a man has a large number of abnormally shaped sperms, the man is said to have tetratozoospermia

There is an index that doctors use in measuring it. It’s called the kruger strict criteria

If you have upto 14% of normal sperms, you are classified as fertile

If you have between 4 to 14%bof normal sperms, you are *slightly fertile*

But if you have 0 to 3% of normal sperms, your fertility is said to be *extremely impaired.

However, W.H.O considers 4% and above as the fertile composition.

So, what is a normal sperm?

A normal or healthy sperm must have an oval head, an intact mid piece,and an uncoiled tail. A healthy sperm should be able to swim well in a straight line

A healthy sperm must also contain a healthy genetic information. Some sperms have DNA malformation especially the abnormally shaped ones.

Now, what are the conditions to look out for

Macrocephaly sperms (Sperms with giant heads)- It carries extra Chromosomes and has fertilisation difficulty. It is caused by certain mutations and its genetic, which means that a son can inherit it from his father.

Microcephaly (Sperm with smaller heads)- They have a defective acrosome. An acrosome is an enzyme on the head of the sperm that helps it to enter the egg during the process of fertilisation. So, if the sperm has small head, it likely low in acrosome and fertilisation becomes a problem.

Pin Head sperm – The head is so small like a pin. It has no paternal DNA content. Most times, men with diabetic conditions produces pin head sperms.

Headless sperm (acephalic) – No genetic material or chromosom

Tailess sperm (acaudate)- Cannot swim

Multiple head or Multiple tail sperm- Caused by exposure to toxic chemicals, heavy metals, and for men with Hormonal imbalance such as high prolactin.

Thick swollen neck- For those with a defective mitochondria and oxidative stress

Coiled tail sperm – Chain smokers usually have coiled tailed sperm. Poor seminal fluid conditions and the presence of bacteria could cause it.

Short tail sperm- They either have slow motility or no motility. This is called Dysplasia of fibrous sheath (DFS). It affects men with chronic respiratory disease.

In a nutshell, what is the solution?

Men are advised to take antioxidants especially in male fertility supplements from time to time to improve abnormal sperm morphology. As a man ages, his sperm becomes less healthy. At age 40, sperm production starts declining.

So, what can help?

Reduce Caffeine intake

Reduce excess weight

Exercise regularly

Avoid steroids use

Reduce or avoid smoking

Avoid illicit drugs

Reduce alcohol

Reduce exposure to toxic chemicals and radiation.

Decrease stress.

Wear loose cotton boxer shorts.

Eat foods and supplements rich in antioxidants everyday

Note that it takes about 3 to 4 months to make and transit new sperms, so any changes in diet or lifestyle will require some time before the improvement starts to show.

