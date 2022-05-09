By Dele Sobowale

“Anchor Borrowers Programme faulty, selective, AFAN tells CBN.

Report, March 10, 2022

Before going into greater details regarding the cover-up on the gradual failure of ABP, let me state up front that the fault is not entirely that of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. Several circumstances beyond anybody’s control were responsible for the ultimate poor performance of the scheme. Boko Haram, herdsmen, banditry and kidnappers were never put into consideration by the planners at the start. Those atrocities might ultimately decide the fate of ABP. As farmers nationwide are fleeing, there will be far less cultivation this season and less harvest later in the year. Since bandits don’t discriminate between borrowers and non-borrowers, it is a safe assumption that some borrowers have already left their farms for safer areas.

My sources in eleven Northern states confirm this development. Loans taken might never be repaid. Indeed, the farmers might never be seen again. Each farmer affected reduces the nation’s food production to some extent. Worse still, each departing farmer is never replaced by another person willing to take the risk in what has always been a risky business. Unfortunately, the CBN is stuck. Having claimed credit for the alleged successes of ABP in the past, the CBN cannot now disclaim blame for its imminent failures.

Two investments are already proving problematic – wheat and cotton production. The continuing failure to make any significant headway in wheat production can be attributed to poor understanding of agricultural economics at the top of policy making. Granted, the wheat programme started as far back as the Babangida administration – when the military government was persuaded that Nigeria could be self-sufficient in wheat production. With the government promoting it, land which had been used to produce rice and maize in Borno State, around the Lake Chad area, was converted to wheat farm. The net-result was negative. Aggregate yield of wheat was far less than those of the crops it replaced. We lost more rice and maize than the wheat we harvested. And, the situation has become worse. Most of the wheat-growing territory is now under Boko Haram control. We are losing everything – wheat, rice and maize.

Cotton is the untold disaster story. When the support for cotton was first announced, I asked a question. Will the additional cotton be grown on new farms or will cotton replace something else? The experience was always the same during my ten years living and working in the North. Each time the government singles out a particular crop for promotion and pumps money into it, crop substitution inevitably follows. The old crops are discarded and the farmers collecting resources switch to the new favourite. Even if the new crop succeeds, as envisaged, the net food output might not increase as there is a decline in the production of the old crops. Who now talks about cassava? Yet, it was the favourite crop of the Obasanjo presidency. Most of us have also probably forgotten the disastrous venture to export yam during the first term of the Buhari administration. The effort ended for two reasons. Yam export was not taken as a strategic long term policy. So, it was quickly discarded with the first setback. The three years of blockade of the Apapa Port and Tin Can Island blocked the access to the export market. No government embarking on promoting food exports would have allowed the blockade of our major ports to last for three months. Ours lasted over three years.

I have gone to great lengths about the past and present situation with our national food supply in order to draw attention to the imminent problems which the FG is ignoring while feeding us with propaganda. The rest of the world knows better. And, they are coming to talk to us.

UN Secretary General visits Nigeria

“UN votes $15m to fight N’East food crisis.” Report April 22, 2022

“Beans, tomatoes, yams record 40% price hike – NBS

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organisation, UNO, Antonio Gutteres, was in Nigeria last week for two reasons – none of which does our image any good. FG officials will want to emphasise the fact that he would be laying the wreath in a ceremony in memory of the victims of an attack in 2011. That is certainly true.

But, as noted above, the UN chief is actually more concerned about the present and short term food crisis in Nigeria than in the past. The 15 million dollars voted for food relief in the North East of Nigeria, was certainly decided upon before the world became aware of the inevitable food crisis which Putin’s war in Ukraine will unleash on the world – especially poor nations and Nigeria in particular. Top on the agenda for his Nigerian visit will be how to minimize the damage. Mr Gutteres will be well-advised to tell Buhari to stop his officials from lying to Nigerians about the food situation. No government can hope to convince people who are hungry that all is well. Certainly, nobody should tell mothers with many kids to feed that all is well when there is no scrap of food in the house.

The food situation is bad, but, it can be managed – if the FG goes about it the right way. The worst time is the second quarter when new crops are far from harvest and old harvest is running low. Prices will again rise rapidly – unless steps are taken to reduce the scarcity. Incidentally, the Nigerian Ministry of Agriculture is the only one in the world which appears not to take responsibility for food production. The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has taken over the functions of that Ministry. Nigeria is not being served well by this arrangement. No central bank in the world is set up to manage retail farm finance and credit programmes. In the end, we are not getting the best out of the efforts being made.

The UNO will want assurance that hungry Nigerian refugees will not be streaming across ECOWAS.

What Buhari should ask UN Secretary General

“Pride, the never failing vice of fools” Alexander Pope, 1688-1744

We should cast aside any idea of national pride. We should table a continental demand for food; specifically, wheat, maize, rice, soy beans, milk powder and sugar – among other ten critical food items which will be vastly short-supplied this year. Otherwise, we are heading for a lot of food-related trouble.

Call it tyranny of the weak and desperate, or what you like, but, Nigeria should, with a great deal of justification, ask the UN chief to carry the message of all African countries to the USA and the European Union to the effect that they and Russia are responsible for a great deal of the food crisis we are going to experience. Inflation, which the World Bank predicts will send more Africans below the poverty line, will threaten the existence of nations. There are only two options available – debt cancellation or food donations.

Personally, I prefer food donations because debt relief will still leave us having to import food items from those who caused a lot of our food crisis.

If not for UN intervention during COVID-19 crisis, the US and Europe would not have given us vaccines voluntarily. This is another crisis they have created.

Sending weapons to Ukraine is ok. All we are asking is: “send down the food.”