… Vice President to be keynote speaker at Church 50th anniversary

By Lawani Mikairu

The Chairman and General leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District, Ayo No O, Senior Special Apostle Prophet S.F. Korode yesterday said the current despair in Nigeria is palpable and something urgent needs to be done.

The Senior Apostle made the remarks while address the media on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the church Wardens Band symposium titled, ” The State, The Society and The Church “, with the theme ” Beacon of Hope for a new Nigeria Today”.

The anniversary symposium billed to take place on Saturday 7th May,2022 at the Surulere District Fakeye memorial cathedral will have the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the keynote speaker. Others expected to make presentations at the symposium include the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Isiaka Oladapo Amao and Senior Apostle Pastor Femi Soyemi, Shepherd, C&S Movement, Surulere District will also make presentations.

Speaking at the media briefing at the Surulere District headquarters yesterday, Senior Apostle Korode said the symposium could not have come at a better time than now , considering the many challenges facing the nation, ” coupled with the normal election period tension and anxiety”.

According to the Senior Apostle : ” The Church , as a religious not for profit organization , is an integral part of the society . It cannot afford to be a passive participant in any community or society it finds itself. In fact, the church by its divine mandate is a capacity builder, whose main purpose is to ensure that its members are heavenly kingdom candidates. This implies that the church must strive to raise disciplined , law abiding and morally upright citizens.

” The church definitely has a role to play in the growth and development of our nation. The despair in the nation is almost palpable. The structures of state seem grossly inadequate, ill- equipped and ill- prepared to tackle these challenges.

” And society has been the worst for this ineptitude. There is an urgent need to reverse the trend . We cannot afford to be stagnant , while other economies are rapidly developing their societies. The percentage of our youth and young adults migrating or seeking to migrate to other countries is staggering . We need to be creative to address this and other challenges.”

He further said the church holds the belief that the coming ” national discourse will contribute meaningfully to the emergency of a better nation, where the citizens will benefit maximally from the abundant human and material resources for which Nigeria is divinely endowed”.