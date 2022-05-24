By Ogalah Ibrahim

Terrorists on Tuesday attacked Gakurdi village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday and killed 12 residents in the process.

The hoodlums were also reported to have set farmlands belonging to members of the community ablaze during the attack.

According to a source, the gunmen who stormed the community riding on four motorcycle sent residents running helter – skelter when they began shooting sporadically.

After the havoc, Vanguard also gathered from a source that the terrorists further encroached into another community where they rustled several domestic animals before returning to their hideouts in the forest.

Confirming the report, the police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah noted that some of the villagers were killed by the hoodlums while attempting to run into their farmlands for safety.

Consequently, the state Commissioner of Police, Idris Dabban, led a team of security operatives to the scene to see things for himself.

The police spokesman said: “The report is true. The bandits were at the village this Tuesday morning and killed twelve villagers. Those killed included residents who attempted to run away and seek refuge in their farmlands.