Bandits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again,terrorists have abducted students and other travellers along the Birnin-Gwari highway on Tuesday morning.

The terrorists also burnt eight vehicles in which the students were travelling to write exams for the school of health in Makarfi scheduled to take place at the Kaduna State University.

According to the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) in a statement issued by their Public Relations Officer (PRO), Idris Saidu , the bandits have laid siege on three different locations on the highway forcing motorists to make u-turn.

“Those who were not lucky fell into the trap set by the bandits and were subsequently abducted.”

“Scores of travellers and students who were to write examinations for admission into school of Health, Makarfi affiliated to the Kaduna State university were abducted.”

“One of our officials escaped, Abubakar Haruna Babajo He said ‘eight vehicles were set ablaze by the bandits after abducting all the passengers and they were able to escape by Allah’s Will.”

BEPU therfore advised intending travellers to either suspend their journey or use other possible alternative routes ‘as large number of bandits are currently stationed on the road at about three different locations.

‘This advise should not be taken for granted for security of lives and properties of our people.”

“Due to the blockage of the road, some of our students who are to attend entrance exams at School of Health , in Makarfi this morning could not make it, while some of them have been abducted.”

“Through the intervention of Malam Mu’azu Idris the school authority has agreed to reschedule the date for the exams to another date indefinitely.”

‘ We call on the Local Government and especially political leaders and Representatives to be drawing the attention of higher authorities on the deteriorating security situation along our major roads and rural communities which are presently being taken over by bandits and other terrorist groups that were dislodged from other parts of the country and beyond.”

Journalists were still awaiting police reaction on the incident.