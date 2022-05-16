.

...one feared dead, schools closed

…Govt issue warning, ask security to deal with adherents

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

TENSION, Monday, enveloped parts of Asaba, Delta State, following an attempt to enforce the sit at home order by persons believed to be adherents of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The development led to the closure of

Schools in Okwe, Bonsaac, Oko, Akwuebulu Oduke and Osadenis in the Asaba metropolis are considered the base of the secessionist elements.

For fear of the unknown, the popular Ogbogonogo Market did not open for business until about noon but owners were seen around but did not open for business.

A dependable source said some parents in the affected areas were called by teachers to come and pick up their children from school.

Also Read:

IPOB, not responsible for killings, sit-at-home in Southeast — Nnamdi Kanu tells Soludo

The source said one person was killed as a result of an indiscriminate shooting at Bonsaac, lamenting that the development heightened tension in the capital city.

The source said: “They said the people (IPOB) enter basic school and asked the pupils to go home, no single pupil received lectures in the school today”.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked security agencies to deal with anyone caught trying to enforce the sit at home order in Asaba

The State Government in a statement issued late Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, assured of the security of lives and properties of residents.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe when contacted, said the Command was not aware of the killing.

Saying the Command drafted personnel to all nooks and crannies of the state to provide security to the people, Edafe told residents of Asaba to go about their normal businesses.

He enjoined them to disregard the sit-at-home order by the proscribed IPOB, adding that police were in total control of the situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria