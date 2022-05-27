By Paul Olayemi

Fight, today, broke out at the Sapele/Okpe/Uvwie House of Representative primary of the All Progressive Congress,( APC) venue in Sapele, Delta state, after some persons attacked one Kayode who was believed to be supporting a rival aspirant.

Kayode was brutalised, stripped and practically forced out of the venue with security men nowhere in sight, though the rival group supporters tried to save Kayode, the issue almost degenerated into a free for all fight, until peace returned to the venue, a development that has brought tension and fear to delegates.

As of the time of reporting, 7:59 pm materials were still being awaited, with some of the delegates voicing out their fears that the story of ‘waiting for materials’ was a ploy by a popular aspirant to rig.

However, the Campaign Manager of Barr Ben Etanabene, one of the aspirants, Ejiro Eric has threatened to pull out of the primary, insisting the continuous delay was an invitation to violence.

” Our supporter was beaten this afternoon here and as I speak to you there are guns with some of their supporters. We have campaigned extensively to all the delegates and I am telling you we are contemplating withdrawal.

“We personally paid for security men but they have been barred from going into the venue, our lives is not safe”