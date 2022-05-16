.

As part of efforts to make quality education available to every down trodden people in accordance with SDG 4, Assured Future Empowerment Initiative gave out resumption kits (LA primary school, Igbodigo), in Okitipupa LGA of Ondo state, today 16th May, 2022.

While receiving the organizers,the High Chief Abiodun Ayetan, the Lemo of Igbodigo kingdom and the PTA Chairman, thanked the team for their usual donation and encouragement to the students to see education as a form of freedom from poverty and retriate the commitment of the community to the advancement of education.

Speaking,the PTA Chairman described the school uniform and freebies as timely and one that will bring confidence to the students, as most of their parents could not avoid one.

He said ” I’m excited about this donation, which is the 10th edition, this shows that we have passionate people in the society who understand the level of moral decadence in our educational system and are ready to contribute their own quota to the development especially with children who does not have access to the “city education “.

The headmistress of the school while giving her own remark said, the uniform donation is a strong message of hope and equality for the students. While the clearer picture was demonstrated by the students themselves when the change their old thorn uniform & other kits to a new one giving to them by AFEI.

While speaking, the Convener, led by Temitope Kolawole appreciated the warm hospitality received and the responsiveness of the school when the call was giving to the school. “For us as an organization we are intentional about changing the narrative around our people, and having positive optimistic that any of the students can grow tomorrow to become anything in life, either the President, Governor, Doctor, lawyer or international business mogul.”

We are trying to encourage the students to be active and responsible with their studies. We can’t fold our arms and allow the students to loose hope and confidence in education, the quality of the education can not degenerate while we all look away from the basics, while most of them come to school without school uniform. We must put a stop to such narrative.. That’s why we consider this initiative of quality education, the SDG4 is very importantly.

Three girls were also giving scholarships to university level by the organization when the community was relaying the efforts of their father in the community to educational development in the community. In other to encourage the community member to take education values very important, the organization gave the three girls the scholarship to boost the confidence of the people.

Assured Future Empowerment Initiative(AFEI) which is an NGO affiliated with United Nations, with concentration on mind-building, advocate of good governance, accountability and leadership trainings for youth and rural women empowerment. In 11 years of effective existence of AFEI, the NGO has registered over 10,000 pupil in school and empowered nothing less than 5000 women all around the country and some part of Africa.

Temitope and his devotion to AFEI is purely given to the service of humanity at every available capacity