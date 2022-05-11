TECNO Mobile opens exclusive store at Alaba Int’l Market, Lagos

Tech giant TECNO Mobile has opened 3 new stores at Alaba, Ikorodu, and Jakande. The highlight was opening the TECNO Exclusive store at Alaba International Market, Lagos. The new store look will give customers a better shopping experience in the country’s most progressive and one of the largest electronics markets. TECNO is the first to invest in the Alaba International market with this kind of outlet; customers will benefit mainly from TECNO.

Fans and customers present at the Alaba International Market were overjoyed with the new exclusive TECNO store. The customers said they appreciated the development, making it easier to access and cheaper to buy TECNO phones and accessories.

According to Mr. Chidi Okonkwo, General Manager, Transsion, “the frequent and passionate requests of our customers have pushed us to create innovative products and also a conducive and friendly retail environment for our customers to experience the stores that are opening.” Customers are at the heart of everything that we do, and TECNO is determined to satisfy as many customers as possible with the innovative products and services we are introducing to the Nigerian market. Alaba is one such business environment to experience this kind of smartphone technological investment, and we cannot wait to see how customers interact with us”.

The event began with TECNO representatives cutting a ribbon, which signified the opening of their new store. Customers were eager to see what TECNO had in store for them.

Several customers had the individual attention of TECNO staff as they learned about the devices in the store. Customers who purchased new units received generous discounts, along with gifts.

They also could swap old phones for new ones and have their phones repaired at the newly inaugurated CARLCAREcentre in the store. Customers were delighted to have such a personable experience with TECNO.

The event gave several customers the chance to win big, as TECNO raffled off prizes that included earbuds, power banks, water bottles, school bags, etc. The day’s biggest catch was a smartphone raffled off as part of the “spin-the-wheel” game.

The day’s highlight was when Nigerian artist Panshak Henry Zamani aka Ice Prince appeared to serenade the audience.

The atmosphere at Alaba International, Lagos State, experienced a new beginning with the TECNO exclusive store opening in the market. This store opening is evidence that TECNO is committed to fulfilling its mission of “STOPPING AT NOTHING” to make customers’ lives simpler, easier, and better.

About TECNO

TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.